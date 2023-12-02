Scientists develop non-flammable liquid fuel

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 09:06 am

Scientists develop non-flammable liquid fuel

The new liquid fuel did not ignite when exposed to a cigarette lighter, indicating a notable resistance to combustion

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 09:06 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

In a significant advancement, scientists have created a revolutionary "safe" liquid fuel designed to eliminate accidental fires during storage or transport. The typical scenario where fuel vapours catch fire has been addressed by this innovative solution, requiring an electric current for ignition and proving resistant to combustion from an ordinary flame.

Published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the research details modifications to the base of the fuel — a specific ionic liquid — by replacing chlorine with perchlorate. Study co-author Prithwish Biswas from the University of California, Riverside explained that controlling the vapour allows control over whether the fuel burns.

The new liquid fuel did not ignite when exposed to a cigarette lighter, indicating a notable resistance to combustion. However, when an electric voltage was applied, followed by a lighter flame, the fuel ignited.

Dr Yujie Wang, another author, emphasised the ability to start and stop the process quickly.

"The fuel we're normally using is not very safe. It evaporates and could ignite, and it's difficult to stop that," Wang told UCR News. "It is much easier to control the flammability of our fuel and stop it from burning when we remove voltage."

One key aspect of this fuel is its resistance to accidental fires, marking a significant shift in safety measures. The study acknowledged the potential for a "safe fuel," although scientists caution that further research on its efficiency in various engines is required before commercialisation.

While the possibility of combining this new fuel with conventional options exists, scientists emphasise the need for additional research to determine the optimal mixture percentage to maintain non-flammability. Despite acknowledging potential higher production costs, researchers believe that with increased production, costs could be reduced, signalling a promising step forward in fuel safety.

