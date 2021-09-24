Samsung opens its service center in Banasree 

Tech

TBS Report
24 September, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 06:37 pm

Related News

Samsung opens its service center in Banasree 

Consumers in Banasree and its vicinity can enjoy safe and fast home services for all Samsung Electronics and home appliances

TBS Report
24 September, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 06:37 pm
Samsung opens its service center in Banasree 

Samsung Bangladesh has inaugurated its new Authorised Service Centre at Banasree in the capital recently to enhance customers' convenience, said a press release

Hwansung Woo, country manager of Samsung Bangladesh and Arshad Huq, managing director and CEO of Transcom Electronics Ltd inaugurated the new service centre. 

On this occasion, Hwansung Woo said, "Samsung has always been a step ahead when it comes to ensuring consumers' satisfaction. As a global tech giant in mobile phone and consumer electronics etc, Samsung has always been seeking customers' satisfaction and continuously trying to serve valued customers who are using and loving Samsung products and services."

Ensuring consumers' convenience has always been Samsung's forte, and now with this new initiative, the company is expanding its service network in populated areas of the country. 

In this service center, consumers in Banasree and its vicinity can enjoy safe and fast home services for all Samsung Electronics and home appliances, including television, air conditioner, refrigerator, washing machine etc.

Mobile phone and tab consumers can avail of after-sales services every day from 10 am to 7 pm. 

As a global company, Samsung has a unified system and operation level and Bangladesh is in the forefront of it. 

This service center has skillful and experienced technical engineers who will ensure global standard after sales service for the valued customers.

Moreover, the new service center is equipped with a service van. Customers can now purchase Samsung products and experience convenient home service opportunities without any hassle. 

With skilled and experienced technical engineers, Samsung is all set to make the consumers' lives more convenient and hassle-free.

Economy / Corporates

Samsung / Samsung Bangladesh / Samsung service center

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1d | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1d | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

1d | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals