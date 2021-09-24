Samsung opens its service center in Banasree 

Samsung Bangladesh has inaugurated its new Authorised Service Centre at Banasree in the capital recently to enhance customers' convenience, said a press release

Hwansung Woo, country manager of Samsung Bangladesh and Arshad Huq, managing director and CEO of Transcom Electronics Ltd inaugurated the new service centre.

On this occasion, Hwansung Woo said, "Samsung has always been a step ahead when it comes to ensuring consumers' satisfaction. As a global tech giant in mobile phone and consumer electronics etc, Samsung has always been seeking customers' satisfaction and continuously trying to serve valued customers who are using and loving Samsung products and services."

Ensuring consumers' convenience has always been Samsung's forte, and now with this new initiative, the company is expanding its service network in populated areas of the country.

In this service center, consumers in Banasree and its vicinity can enjoy safe and fast home services for all Samsung Electronics and home appliances, including television, air conditioner, refrigerator, washing machine etc.

Mobile phone and tab consumers can avail of after-sales services every day from 10 am to 7 pm.

As a global company, Samsung has a unified system and operation level and Bangladesh is in the forefront of it.

This service center has skillful and experienced technical engineers who will ensure global standard after sales service for the valued customers.

Moreover, the new service center is equipped with a service van. Customers can now purchase Samsung products and experience convenient home service opportunities without any hassle.

With skilled and experienced technical engineers, Samsung is all set to make the consumers' lives more convenient and hassle-free.