Samsung Kids update with One UI 4 for healthy digital habits

Samsung Kids feature has been coupled with new features and customisation options with the One UI 4.0 update in an effort to keep the kids safe from unwanted elements.

The feature is mainly intended to be used by kids between the ages of three and eight.

With the One UI 4.0 update, users will get enhanced features and customisation possibilities, reads a press release.

Now, there are options to change the background colour and the apps displayed on the screen so that more age groups can utilise the service.

To better cater to their child's needs, parents can delete default apps and populate the home screen with the content from the Recommended Content page and apps that they have downloaded and allowed.

By early next year, kids who use the home launcher will be able to decorate their home screen with their drawings.

Samsung Kids' updated parental control feature not only provides detailed insights on kids' mobile activities for the day but the last month as well. Apps are listed based on the frequency of use, making it easier to monitor screen time for each one.

Moreover, cards to help users monitor their activity and screen time have also been added.

Samsung Kids was originally introduced in 2014 as Kids Mode created to enable kids to use smartphones more safely.

Users can activate Samsung Kids with just a single tap in the Quick Panel with no download required.

