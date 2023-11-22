Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO
The conclusion of a OpenAI's four day saga comes full circle with the the CEOs return
OpenAI on Wednesday said that it has reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo, reports Reuters.
"I am looking forward to returning to OpenAI," Sam Altman said in a post on X.
OpenAI on Monday named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO, while outgoing chief Sam Altman moved to backer Microsoft.
This move signals the potential end of a four day dramatic saga that began with OpenAI CEOs Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman's sudden firing on the 18 of November.
The move was met with protests and resignations at OpenAI, followed by rumblings of a lawsuit against the board and reports of the ousted CEO joining Microsoft.