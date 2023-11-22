Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 16, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

OpenAI on Wednesday said that it has reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo, reports Reuters.

"I am looking forward to returning to OpenAI," Sam Altman said in a post on X.

OpenAI on Monday named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO, while outgoing chief Sam Altman moved to backer Microsoft.

This move signals the potential end of a four day dramatic saga that began with OpenAI CEOs Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman's sudden firing on the 18 of November.

The move was met with protests and resignations at OpenAI, followed by rumblings of a lawsuit against the board and reports of the ousted CEO joining Microsoft.