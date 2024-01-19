Sam Altman, Bill Gates weigh AI risks in big election year

Tech

Hindustan Times
19 January, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 08:47 pm

Related News

Sam Altman, Bill Gates weigh AI risks in big election year

AI and democracy are the talk of Davos

Hindustan Times
19 January, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 08:47 pm
OpenAI, which counts Microsoft as its largest investor, is “quite focused,” CEO Sam Altman said. Photo: AFP
OpenAI, which counts Microsoft as its largest investor, is “quite focused,” CEO Sam Altman said. Photo: AFP

With almost half of the world's population heading to the polls in a national election in 2024, leaders at the World Economic Forum are grappling with how the arrival of ChatGPT will affect these democracies — and how governments will in turn regulate AI.

Leaders in artificial intelligence including OpenAI's Sam Altman and Microsoft Corp. founder Bill Gates weighed in this week at Davos, the gilded annual conference where billionaires hold forth on global problems. While all said they took the threat of artificial intelligence on elections seriously, there was a split in whether they thought major disruption was likely.Microsoft Corp.

Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella somewhat downplayed the risks. "It's not like this is the first election where disinformation, or misinformation, and election interference is going to be a real challenge that we all have to tackle," he said, speaking at Bloomberg House at Davos on Tuesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Later in the day Altman echoed that sentiment but expressed more uncertainty. "I don't think this will be the same as before," he said. "It's always a mistake to try to fight the last war."Altman and Nadella spoke the day after the first major caucus of the US presidential elections, with former President Donald Trump scoring an easy win over his fellow Republicans. ChatGPT wasn't available the last time the US went to the polls, and there's growing concern that -- besides making it easier to write code or craft emails -- generative AI tools could be used to produce disinformation and faked images that unfairly sway voters.

In a warning about what's to come, videos featuring AI-generated deepfake voices of politicians spread widely ahead of the Slovak parliamentary elections last year. They were shared on sites including Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook and Instagram, and messaging apps like Telegram that include audio impersonating political opponents, Reset, a research group that looks at technology's impact on democracy, said in a report at the time.

One video included a fake, two-minute long clip of a party leader appearing to discuss buying votes. But the audio file was synthesized by an AI tool trained on samples of his voice. At Davos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates predicted that with generative AI tools, "bad guys will be more productive,'' speaking in an interview with Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua.

Meanwhile, Salesforce Inc. CEO Marc Benioff suggested social media poses a bigger risk to the democratic process than AI does. "Regulators have not done their job," he said.

OpenAI, which counts Microsoft as its largest investor, is "quite focused," Altman said, on reducing the potential for political misuse of its tools, such as ChatGPT and Dall-E.

Altman and Nadella attended a meeting in May with US Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss AI risks. OpenAI will soon release for testing a tool that can identify AI-generated content and will digitally watermark material generated by Dall-E, the startup said Monday. It reiterated that use of OpenAI models for political campaigning isn't allowed.

"Our mind is not at ease," Altman said. "We're going to have to watch this incredibly closely this year."

As for how politics will impact AI, Altman was less concerned. "I believe that America is going to be fine no matter what happens in this election. I believe that AI is going to be fine no matter what happens after this election," he said.

OpenAI's vice president of global affairs, Anna Makanju, said she's encouraged by proposed regulation being put forward by President Joe Biden and the European Union. "What has struck me and has been really remarkable is that the conversation around AI has remained very bipartisan," she said.

Altman agreed, sort of: "Both parties hate it."

AI / AI risk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

6h | Features
Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

13h | Panorama
Al Capone, also known as &quot;Scarface,&quot; was an infamous American gangster and crime boss who gained notoriety during the Prohibition era as the boss of the Chicago Outfit. Photo: Collected

Why Al Capone is still the most famous mobster ever

11h | Panorama
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Sketch: TBS

Effective market management could contribute to a moderated inflation rate

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

23h | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1d | Videos
Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

7h | Videos
Yoganika taught 'Surya Namaskar'

Yoganika taught 'Surya Namaskar'

1h | Videos