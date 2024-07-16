Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Labs to wind down US operations

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Kaspersky Labs will gradually wind down its U.S. operations from July 20, the Russian anti-virus software maker said on Monday, nearly a month after the Biden administration announced plans to bar sales of the company in the country.

Kaspersky, which will eliminate all U.S.-based positions, did not allow consumers to purchase any products on its website earlier in the day, citing "purchase unavailable for U.S. customers".

Last month, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced plans to bar the sale of anti-virus software made by Kaspersky in the country, citing security risks posed by Russia's influence on the cybersecurity company.

The government also slapped sanctions in June on Kaspersky's senior leadership, including the chief business development officer, chief operating officer, legal officer and corporate communications chief, citing cybersecurity risks.

The news of the company's plan to leave the U.S. was first reported by CNN.

The new restrictions by the U.S. government on inbound sales of Kaspersky software, which would bar downloads of software updates, resales and licensing of the product, will come into effect on Sept. 29.

New U.S. business for Kaspersky are to be blocked 30 days after the restrictions were first announced on June 20.

