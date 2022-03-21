Russian court rejects Meta attempt to dismiss 'extremism' case -reports

Tech

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 06:23 pm

Related News

Russian court rejects Meta attempt to dismiss 'extremism' case -reports

Russia has already banned Facebook for restricting access to Russian media while Instagram was blocked after Meta said it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages urging violence against Russian President Vladimir Putin and troops Moscow sent into Ukraine on 24 February

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 06:23 pm
A 3D printed Facebook&#039;s new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

A Moscow court on Monday rejected an attempt by Facebook owner Meta Platforms to have extremism charges against it dismissed, Russian news agencies reported, in a case that could force the US tech giant out of the Russian market.

The TASS news agency earlier reported that Meta had asked for more time to prepare its legal position and had questioned the court's authority to ban its activities at the request of state prosecutors.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company's lawyer, Victoria Shagina, said in court that Meta was not carrying out extremist activities and stood against Russophobia, Interfax reported.

Russia has already banned Facebook for restricting access to Russian media while Instagram was blocked after Meta said it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages urging violence against Russian President Vladimir Putin and troops Moscow sent into Ukraine on 24 February.

Russia calls the conflict in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from "Nazis".

Meta has since narrowed its guidance to prohibit calls for the death of a head of state and said its guidance should never be interpreted as condoning violence against Russians in general.

But the perceived threat to Russian citizens angered the authorities.

Russian prosecutors want to label Meta an "extremist organisation", a designation once reserved for groups such as the Taliban and Islamic State but later given to the Jehovah's Witnesses and jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.

TASS cited the prosecutors as saying they were not seeking to curtail WhatsApp's activity on Russian territory, but that Meta being deemed extremist would ban the company from doing business in Russia.

It was not immediately clear how the WhatsApp messaging service would be able to continue operating in the event of an "extremist" designation.

Communications regulator Roskomnadzor, the body responsible for blocking Facebook and Instagram, said it favoured a ban on Meta's activities, TASS reported.

An FSB security service representative echoed that view in court, TASS reported.

World+Biz

Meta / Russia sanction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your kitchen needs the Philips Airfryer

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

8h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

14m | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

19m | Videos
Ballet dancers perform in charity against war

Ballet dancers perform in charity against war

24m | Videos
Barca thrash Real Madrid

Barca thrash Real Madrid

24m | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh