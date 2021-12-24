Russian court fines Alphabet's Google 7.2B roubles

Tech

Reuters
24 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 06:01 pm

Related News

Russian court fines Alphabet's Google 7.2B roubles

Google said in an email it would study the court ruling before deciding on further steps

Reuters
24 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 06:01 pm
The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Moscow court on Friday said it was fining Alphabet's Google 7.2 billion roubles ($98 million) for what it said was a repeated failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the first revenue-based fine of its kind in Russia.

Moscow has increased pressure on big tech this year in a campaign that critics characterise as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the internet, something they say threatens individual and corporate freedom.

Google said in an email it would study the court ruling before deciding on further steps.

Russia has imposed small fines on foreign technology companies throughout this year, but Friday's penalty marks the first time it has exacted a percentage of a company's annual Russian turnover, greatly increasing the sum of the fine.

It did not specify the percentage, although Reuters calculations show it equates to just over 8%.

Russia has ordered companies to delete posts promoting drug abuse and dangerous pastimes, information about homemade weapons and explosives, as well as ones by groups it designates as extremist or terrorist.

Google, which has paid more than 32 million roubles in fines over content violations this year, is at odds with Moscow on a number of issues.

Russia has demanded it restore access to state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels. read more

Last week, a sanctioned Russian businessman claimed victory over Google in a court case that could see the tech giant hit with another heavy fine.

Moscow has also demanded that 13 foreign and mostly US technology companies, which include Google and Meta Platforms, be set up on Russian soil by Jan. 1 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. read more

($1 = 73.3613 roubles)

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / google / Russia Fine google

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

7h | In Focus
According to the owners, Coffee Time is a pioneer in bringing Mexican food and meat boxes to Mirpur. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Third time's the charm : The story of a trio who opened Mirpur’s first coffee shop 

9h | Panorama
In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

1d | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

4h | Videos
Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

6h | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

6h | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one