TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 09:05 pm

REVE Chat provides chatbot solution to Mexican Govt

REVE Chat will provide SaaS-based live chat and Chatbot solutions for omnichannel including websites, WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and Viber

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

REVE Chat, a SaaS-based chatbot company, is providing an AI-powered chatbot solution to the Mexican Government for facilitating access to information and protection of personal data for its citizens.

REVE Chat is a technological ventures of REVE Group, which provides an AI-enabled chatbot to the platform, said a press release on Tuesday (25 January).

According to the media release, the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information, and Protection of Personal Data, the Mexican Government's autonomous constitutional body will deploy the AI-powered omnichannel chatbot.

The chatbot aims to ensure guidance to citizens with accurate information, direction, automated service request processing, and dispute management. It also aims to guarantee fundamental rights of access to public information and protection of personal data. 

REVE Chat will provide SaaS-based live chat and Chatbot solutions for omnichannel including websites, WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and Viber.

"It's a great pleasure for us to be part of the Mexican Government initiative to make public information easily available while protecting the personal data of its people," said M Rezaul Hassan, the CEO of REVE Chat. 

He added, "Artificial intelligence is redefining almost every aspect of our life. In such a fast-changing tech world, we are focusing on improving how businesses, governments, or any other organisations communicate with their audience and vice versa. We hope the chatbot will help numerous general people of Mexico to get public information and move ahead with data privacy protection."

PublicGold from Malaysia, Canadian Hearing Institute from Canada, Coolwinks from India, Bangladesh's LankaBangla Finance, Rokomari.com have already been using REVE Chatbot to serve their customers.

REVE Chat has large enterprise customers across 30 countries, including Commercial Bank of Kuwait, Telecom Network Malawi, and South America's leading private transportation company 'Beat'. Some brands in Bangladesh such as Grameenphone, Southeast Bank, Othoba.com, and Transcom are using REVE Chat to engage with customers.

