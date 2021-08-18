REVE Chat announces WhatsApp business channel integration 

Tech

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 04:33 pm

Related News

REVE Chat announces WhatsApp business channel integration 

Businesses can try REVE Chat with a 14-day FREE trial to use the WhatsApp channel to connect with their customers.

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 04:33 pm
REVE Chat announces WhatsApp business channel integration 

REVE Chat has announced the integration with the WhatsApp Business channel to help businesses build personalized relationships and deliver top-notch customer support. 

REVE Chat, an AI-enabled omni-channel customer engagement platform that supports Live Chat, Chatbots, Facebook, Viber, Telegram, etc. as customer engagement channels, said a press release.

REVE Chat claims that businesses can manage WhatsApp conversations from the same dashboard along with other channels like web, Facebook, etc.  On REVE Chat platform, messages to a single WhatsApp Business number can be accessed through multiple agents, can route to different agents as well as managers can monitor the performance of their agents.

M Rezaul Hassan, CEO, REVE Chat said that REVE Chat's aim is to enable brands to deliver exceptional conversational experiences — through ensuring QoS, smart automation and actionable insights".

REVE Chat also is working on the WhatsApp bots as part of its chatbot platform to help businesses automate their customer support. With WhatsApp bots, enterprises can deliver personalized conversational experiences at scale and build their customer loyalty.

REVE Chat has large enterprise customers across 30 countries, including Commercial Bank of Kuwait, Telecom Network Malawi, Canadian hear services, South America's leading private transportation Beat and Coolwinks from India to name a few.

REVE Chat also offers a complete suite of live engagement tools with co-browsing and video chat to deliver faster resolutions via personalized conversations. 

Businesses can try REVE Chat with a 14-day FREE trial to use the WhatsApp channel to connect with their customers.

REVE Antivirus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

1d | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan