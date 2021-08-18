REVE Chat announces WhatsApp business channel integration 

REVE Chat has announced the integration with the WhatsApp Business channel to help businesses build personalized relationships and deliver top-notch customer support.

REVE Chat, an AI-enabled omni-channel customer engagement platform that supports Live Chat, Chatbots, Facebook, Viber, Telegram, etc. as customer engagement channels, said a press release.

REVE Chat claims that businesses can manage WhatsApp conversations from the same dashboard along with other channels like web, Facebook, etc. On REVE Chat platform, messages to a single WhatsApp Business number can be accessed through multiple agents, can route to different agents as well as managers can monitor the performance of their agents.

M Rezaul Hassan, CEO, REVE Chat said that REVE Chat's aim is to enable brands to deliver exceptional conversational experiences — through ensuring QoS, smart automation and actionable insights".

REVE Chat also is working on the WhatsApp bots as part of its chatbot platform to help businesses automate their customer support. With WhatsApp bots, enterprises can deliver personalized conversational experiences at scale and build their customer loyalty.

REVE Chat has large enterprise customers across 30 countries, including Commercial Bank of Kuwait, Telecom Network Malawi, Canadian hear services, South America's leading private transportation Beat and Coolwinks from India to name a few.

REVE Chat also offers a complete suite of live engagement tools with co-browsing and video chat to deliver faster resolutions via personalized conversations.

Businesses can try REVE Chat with a 14-day FREE trial to use the WhatsApp channel to connect with their customers.