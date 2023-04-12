Realme C55 rolled out in Bangladesh market

Realme has introduced its latest addition to its Champion C-series, Realme C55 in the Bangladesh market.

The smartphone is available for sale online and offline from April 12, reads a press release.

The latest version of Realme comes with four segment-first upgrades in camera, storage, charge and design, ensuring a smooth experience, reads the release.

realme C55 is the only device in segment to feature a 64MP AI Primary camera, accompanied by a 2MP B&W Camera at the back, and an 8MP Camera on the front.

Moreover, it is the first C Series product to feature a flagship-level sensor; the same one used on realme GT Master Edition.

It has three features including Night Mode, Street Photography, Bokeh Flare Portrait and AI Color Portrait.

Also, it has a "Starry Mode" that can amplify the stars in the sky.

C55 offers the largest in-segment 8GB+256GB of memory available.

Customers can enjoy 50,000+ photos/songs, store 860 episodes of TV, or download 860 apps.

Adding to that, realme developed DRE (Dynamic RAM Expansion) Technology to expand 8GB RAM by up to 8GB to enjoy a 16GB-like experience.

Consequently, C55 can open multiple applications at the same time to deliver an ever-so-seamless experience.

Equipped with the fastest-in-segment 33W SUPERVOOC charge with 5000mAh massive battery, realme C55 holds the ability to charge to 50% in 29 minutes and 100% in 63 minutes, along with a battery life of up to 27 days on standby, and 27.8 hours on call.

realme C55 features the thinnest-in-segment 7.89mm Ultra Slim body, with an innovative Sunshower design for a super unique look.

The device features right-angle bezels for a premium feel and comfortable grip. Taking the design to a whole new level, the device has been adorned with a Sunshower design inspired from natural elements, making it an instant mood lifter with a dazzling outlook. It comes in two colors: Sunshower and Rainy Night.

Adding to its list of firsts, the device is the first C Series model to feature a 90Hz refresh rate display. Its 6.72'' full screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.4% and FHD+ resolution accounts for a more comfortable visual experience. With a centrally positioned punch-hole that seamlessly blends with the phone's body, C55 creates a better full-screen look. Together with that, its 200% UltraBoom speaker account for an immersive movie experience. Moreover, this device comes equipped with Helio G88 Chipset based on 12nm process technology. Its Antutu benchmark score of 273,364 vouches for the power it holds.

As a cherry on top, C55 is also the first ever Android device to feature iPhone's Dynamic Island-like Mini Capsule – a feature that smartly adapts to the display and is wrapped around the punch-hole camera cutout.

It shows the device's Battery status with dynamic lights of green, blue and red to indicate battery level. In case of hitting 90% of the daily data usage limit, the mini capsule displays an orange light. With a yellow dynamic light, it also indicates your step count. This handy feature can go a long way in helping you keep track of the little things that often get missed.

Additionally, realme C55 supports up to 1TB of external memory, and is the first C series phone to come with realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.