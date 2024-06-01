Razer’s new Viper V3 Pro mouse comes with built-in 8000Hz dongle

Razer has just unveiled its latest gaming mouse, the Viper V3 Pro, aimed at esports players and gaming enthusiasts. This new model stands out because it includes the $30 Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, allowing users to achieve an 8000Hz polling rate without any extra purchases. This means the mouse can track its position 8,000 times per second right out of the box.

The Viper V3 Pro is lighter than its earlier version, the Viper V2 Pro. It now weighs 54 grams, down from 58 grams, making it one of the lightest battery-powered gaming mice available. This makes it an attractive choice for gamers who prefer a lighter mouse.

The new mouse also features a second-generation 35,000 DPI "Focus Pro" optical sensor. This sensor can be adjusted in increments of 1 DPI, offering precise customisation. Additionally, the Viper V3 Pro provides improved battery life, with up to 16 extra hours at a 4000Hz polling rate and nearly double the battery life at 2000Hz. However, the battery life at 8000Hz remains the same as before.

Ergonomic improvements include larger mouse feet and a more tactile and reliable scroll wheel. Razer has also added a "Sensitivity Matcher" feature in its app, allowing users to easily transfer DPI settings from their old mouse to the new one by moving both mice at the same time.

The Viper V3 Pro still uses third-generation optical switches, which are durable and rated for up to 90 million clicks. The mouse's outer surface has been changed to a smooth-touch finish, moving away from the previous eggshell texture. Razer assures that this new finish does not use rubber, avoiding the sticky feel of older models, told The Verge.