Razer’s new Viper V3 Pro mouse comes with built-in 8000Hz dongle

Tech

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 08:15 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 08:15 am

Related News

Razer’s new Viper V3 Pro mouse comes with built-in 8000Hz dongle

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 08:15 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 08:15 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Razer has just unveiled its latest gaming mouse, the Viper V3 Pro, aimed at esports players and gaming enthusiasts. This new model stands out because it includes the $30 Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, allowing users to achieve an 8000Hz polling rate without any extra purchases. This means the mouse can track its position 8,000 times per second right out of the box.

The Viper V3 Pro is lighter than its earlier version, the Viper V2 Pro. It now weighs 54 grams, down from 58 grams, making it one of the lightest battery-powered gaming mice available. This makes it an attractive choice for gamers who prefer a lighter mouse.

The new mouse also features a second-generation 35,000 DPI "Focus Pro" optical sensor. This sensor can be adjusted in increments of 1 DPI, offering precise customisation. Additionally, the Viper V3 Pro provides improved battery life, with up to 16 extra hours at a 4000Hz polling rate and nearly double the battery life at 2000Hz. However, the battery life at 8000Hz remains the same as before.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ergonomic improvements include larger mouse feet and a more tactile and reliable scroll wheel. Razer has also added a "Sensitivity Matcher" feature in its app, allowing users to easily transfer DPI settings from their old mouse to the new one by moving both mice at the same time.

The Viper V3 Pro still uses third-generation optical switches, which are durable and rated for up to 90 million clicks. The mouse's outer surface has been changed to a smooth-touch finish, moving away from the previous eggshell texture. Razer assures that this new finish does not use rubber, avoiding the sticky feel of older models, told The Verge.

mouse / Razer Viper V3 Pro / Gaming mouse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

19m | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

21h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

1d | Videos
Chattogram University is colorful with various flowers

Chattogram University is colorful with various flowers

34m | Videos
Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

1d | Videos
How the American Dream came true?

How the American Dream came true?

10h | Videos