Razer Basilisk Ultimate: A top choice for MMO gamers

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 08:15 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 08:15 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is a premium wireless gaming mouse priced at $179. It offers a luxurious experience with its solid build, precise movement and extensive button configuration. The mouse features 11 programmable buttons, making it perfect for gamers who need multiple commands at their fingertips.

This mouse weighs 3.73 ounces (106 grams) and provides a smooth user experience without being sluggish. Its shape resembles the Razer Basilisk V3 and features grippy areas on the thumb rest and right side, along with PTFE feet for minimal friction. The mouse measures 5.11 x 2.75 x 1.65 inches, offering a spacious design that many users will find comfortable.

The battery life is impressive, lasting around 100 hours without RGB lighting and 30 to 40 hours with it on, reports PCworld.com.

The Basilisk Ultimate uses Razer's Hyperspeed wireless technology though it lacks Bluetooth connectivity. It includes a small wireless dongle, which can be stored either inside the mouse or in the charging dock.

It has a 20,000 DPI Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor and a polling rate of 1,000Hz. The main buttons are soft and quick, with a sensitivity clutch near the thumb for easy DPI adjustments.

The Basilisk Ultimate includes five onboard memory profiles, programmable through the Razer Synapse app. The mouse also features 14 zones of RGB lighting, customizable in Razer's Chroma Studio for a personalised look.

