Popular tech companies founded by the 'PayPal Mafia' members 

Tech

TBS Report 
18 April, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 09:47 am

Related News

Popular tech companies founded by the 'PayPal Mafia' members 

TBS Report 
18 April, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 09:47 am
Peter Thiel, left, and Elon Musk. Photo: AP
Peter Thiel, left, and Elon Musk. Photo: AP

The people behind the creation of PayPal – one of the world's first and most successful online money transaction platforms that created waves across the tech industry – have gone on to become some of the biggest names in tech.

Established as Confinity in 1998 by Peter Thiel, Max Levchin, and Luke Nose PayPal grew to become a Silicon Valley giant.

PayPal immediately attracted the attention of everyone in Silicon Valley including online banking company X.com founder Elon Musk.

He saw the potential and decided to join Thiel and the PayPal team and thus merged the two companies.

The company was later acquired by eBay in 2002 for a $1.5 billion deal.

Initially, the payments company had just 50 employees, including founders Peter Thiel, Mark Levchin, and Luke Nosek, reports Marketing Mind.

Gradually, over a period of four years, 38 of the employees left the company for other ventures.

These employees went on to contribute massively to the development of several tech platforms such as YouTube, SpaceX, Yelp, and many more. 

Their work had such an impact that they soon came to be referred to as the "PayPal Mafia" within the tech world.

As of today, several members of the "PayPal Mafia" are household names even beyond the global tech community.

The members of the group are some of the richest people in the tech industry and their innovations and ideas have allowed the tech industry to make strides beyond anyone's imagination 

The achievements of the "Mafia Members" include – 

  • Elon Musk went on to co-found Tesla Inc, and SpaceX, the likes of which the global industry had never seen
  • Jawed Karim, Steve Chen, and Chad Hurley, after leaving PayPal, became the co-founders of YouTube, one of the most successful online video platforms in 2005
  • Keith Rabois is credited with several advancements in the platforms of LinkedIn, YouTube, and Yelp amongst others
  • Premal Shah became the founding president of Kiva.org, a popular crowdfunding platform
  • Russel Simmons and Jeremy Stoppelman co-founded Yelp Inc
  • Yishan Wong went on to work at Facebook and contributed to several advancements before becoming the CEO of Reddit

Other than those mentioned, there are dozens of other achievements that have been credited to the members of the "PayPal Mafia."

Collectively, they are often praised for helping with the growth of internet-based companies after the massive drop in their stocks in 2001 (often referred to as the "dot-com bust").
 

Top News / World+Biz

Tech Companies / Tesla / Elon Musk / Youtube / Reddit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

1h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

3h | Brands
During Covid-19, hundreds of bodegas collapsed and if the switch to online shopping proves a structural change, many more will be in trouble. Photo: Bloomberg

Don’t call it a convenience store: The New York bodega is so much more

2h | Panorama
As a result of rapid climate change, flash floods and rising sea levels have been increasingly affecting the country. Photo: Mumit M

‘Adaptation plan should consider the changing social affairs and production system’ 

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much the country ready to negotiate with EU?

16h | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

17h | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

17h | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

6
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots