Picking the best smartwatch for android users

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Photo: Collected

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 boasts a range of impressive upgrades, including a skin-temperature reader, scratch-resistant display, and longer-lasting battery life, making it the best Samsung watch to date. While the differences between the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 may not be extensive, the improvements enhance what was already an outstanding device. At a starting price of $279, the Galaxy Watch 5 is good value for money. The Wear OS 3 with Samsung's skin offers even more benefits, including Google Assistant and improved compatibility with other Samsung devices. If you desire additional GPS functionality and even longer battery life, consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Google Pixel Watch

Photo: Collected

For Android users, particularly those who own a Pixel phone, the Google Pixel Watch is among the best smartwatches available. Despite being a first-generation device, it offers a sleek design, a full suite of Google apps, and fitness tracking powered by Fitbit's platform, making it a compelling choice. In many ways, the Pixel Watch offers the best of both worlds by combining a top-notch Wear OS experience with Fitbit's comprehensive health tracking. It comes equipped with numerous tools for staying connected and active. However, there is some room for improvement. The thick bezels and lack of size options may not appeal to some users in terms of design, and the battery life feels underwhelming when compared to other Fitbit smartwatches.

Fitbit Sense 2

Photo: Collected

Fitbit's Sense 2 is the company's most comprehensive smartwatch yet, featuring an upgraded design, interface, and EDA sensor. With advanced health analysis and deep integration with Fitbit Premium, the Sense 2 maintains a significant advantage over many of the best Android smartwatches on the market when it comes to fitness tracking. The updated EDA sensor, now known as cEDA (continuous electrodermal activity), is a significant contributor to Sense 2's success. It monitors stress levels and heightened responses throughout the day, alerting users to take action through mood monitoring with Body Response notifications. However, the added support for Google Wallet and Google Maps is a useful upgrade, and there is no support for third-party apps.