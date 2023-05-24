On Photoshop, you can now create images with just a text prompt

Tech

Hindustan TImes
24 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 03:15 pm

The tool is available immediately, though only on Photoshop's beta app for now

Photo: Adobe
Adobe has launched Generative Fill, which, it says, will help Photoshop subscribers create images with a simple text prompt.

"Generative Fill is the world's first co-pilot in creative and design workflows, giving users a magical new way to work. The image that you create can be edited with Photoshop's comprehensive range of tools to create extraordinary results," Adobe said in an official blog post on Tuesday (24 May).

Here is all you need to know about Adobe's Generative Fill:
1. Powered by Firefly, Adobe's family of creative generative artificial intelligence (AI) models, Generative Fill is the integration of generative AI into Photoshop. It is available immediately, though only for the photo editor's beta app for now.

2. With this tool, one can add, extend, or remove content from the images, and so in a 'non-destructive' manner. Simple text prompts will deliver realistic results in a matter of seconds.

3. Also, the tool automatically matches the perspective, lighting, and style of the image created by you. A time-consuming task, therefore, becomes swift.

4. On Photoshop, the Generative Fill option will be inside a Contextual Text Bar, another new feature being added to the photo editing application. The bar will appear on the screen each time a selection is made.

5. To use Generative Fill, non-subscribers can sign-up for a trial and download the Photoshop (beta) app from Creative Cloud. Alternatively, they can try it online, doing so by signing up for Adobe Firefly.

Adobe / Generative AI / Artificial Intelligence

