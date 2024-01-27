Perovskite Solar Cells: A turning point in renewable energy or just hype?

One of the primary concerns surrounding perovskite solar cells is their stability and durability. Photo: Collected

The world of solar energy is on the brink of a potential revolution, thanks to a new contender in the market: perovskite solar cells. These cells have impressive efficiency and promise to address many of the limitations of traditional silicon solar cells.

Perovskite solar cells are generating buzz in the renewable energy sector due to their remarkable efficiency and ease of production. Unlike standard silicon solar cells, perovskite cells offer significantly higher efficiency in converting sunlight into electricity. This could potentially lead to a substantial increase in the amount of solar energy captured and utilised.

According to DW, researchers at Helmholtz-Zentrum in Berlin have been working with the potential of perovskite solar cells for over a decade. Steve Albrecht is in-charge of the research team which has achieved remarkable efficiency milestones with perovskite solar cells, sparking optimism for their widespread adoption.

Conventional silicon solar cells are made with silicon and they are quite inefficient in converting sunlight into energy. Only about 20-25% of sunlight is captured on a commercial scale. Silicon also needs to be mined and purified in energy-intensive processes that require more than 1,000 degrees Celsius of heat.

In contrast, perovskite solar cells demonstrate the potential to capture a higher percentage of sunlight, thereby significantly improving energy conversion rates. Eike Köhnen, another researcher at Helmholtz-Zentrum, told DW that 50% more sunlight can be converted into electrical energy.

One of Steve's colleagues Mathew told DW while demonstrating the manufacturing process, "I believe that one of the main advantages of perovskite over silicon as a material is the ease of processing. So, silicon is something that is relatively energy-intensive to fabricate but this is something that can be done at close to room temperature. It doesn't require much energy. So it's easy to do."

Mathew used a method called spin coating. But perovskite solar cells can also be printed onto surfaces using similar processes to those used for printing newspapers.

And what if a simple coat of paint can power a whole house or car? Perovskite solar cells, which can be in liquid form and still carry electricity, are the key to this innovation, making them the ideal choice for solar paint.

Researchers have been experimenting with spray-on perovskite solar cells, creating a thin film that could be applied as a tint for windows or layered onto roofs and outer walls of buildings. This could be a game-changer for harnessing solar energy in a convenient and accessible way.

Moreover, the production process for perovskite solar cells is less energy-intensive compared to silicon cells. Perovskite cells can be synthesised at close to room temperature with relatively abundant base materials, making the manufacturing process more accessible and cost-effective.

But while perovskite solar cells hold great promise, there are significant challenges that need to be addressed before they can become a widely adopted solution for solar energy production.

One of the primary concerns surrounding perovskite solar cells is their stability and durability. The structures used in these cells are susceptible to degradation from external factors such as moisture, heat, oxygen, and UV light. Researchers and companies are actively working to enhance the stability of perovskite structures and mitigate degradation issues.

Photo: DW

Meanwhile, SciTechDaily reports that researchers at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) and Korea University have achieved remarkable advancements in the stability and efficiency of perovskite solar cells.

By tackling inherent challenges related to ionic vacancies in tin-lead halide perovskites, the team introduced a novel cathode interlayer using amine-functionalised perylene diimide (PDINN).

This innovative solution demonstrated exceptional performance, significantly increasing the long-term stability of the solar cells. Notably, the perovskite solar cell achieved an impressive efficiency of 23.21%, with over 81% retention after 750 hours of operation at 60 °C and more than 90% retention after 3,100 hours at 23 ± 4 °C.

The research also showcased a record-high bias-free solar hydrogen production rate of 33.0 mA cm−2 in TLHP-based photoelectrochemical devices, highlighting the potential for advancements in green hydrogen production technology. This breakthrough not only propels the commercialisation prospects of perovskite solar cells but also aligns with the researchers' broader goal of developing eco-friendly methods for producing fundamental chemicals, such as hydrogen, with far-reaching implications for sustainable energy and industry.

But there is still a long way to go for perovskite solar cells to gain traction in the market — they need to be durable and cost-effective. The cost per watt of perovskite cells needs to be competitive with traditional silicon cells to make them a compelling choice for solar energy projects.

According to DW, while some claim to have solved the degradation issue and are aiming for mass production in the near future, the industry awaits more verifiable data and real-world outdoor tests to validate these claims.