Paid driverless taxis are slowly becoming a reality

Tech

Bloomberg Special / Edward Ludlow
19 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 03:22 pm

Related News

Paid driverless taxis are slowly becoming a reality

The expansion of robotaxis will add fuel to the debate on how cities need to evolve to cope with mixed traffic

Bloomberg Special / Edward Ludlow
19 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 03:22 pm
A Waymo autonomous taxi in San Francisco. Photo: Bloomberg
A Waymo autonomous taxi in San Francisco. Photo: Bloomberg

Taxis without drivers. They're finally here. Paid driverless taxis got the green light last week from California regulators. Soon, Waymo and Cruise will start charging San Francisco passengers for rides in a car with no driver, at any time of day or night.

It's easy to forget how far-fetched this would have seemed even a few years ago, when Uber Technologies Inc. sold off its embattled self-driving unit and most autonomous cars struggled to make left turns. But gradually, General Motors Co.'s Cruise and Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo built out their self-driving fleets in San Francisco. Previously, the companies could offer driverless rides for free across the city, but only Cruise could charge for rides and under limited circumstances.

Now, both companies will be able to offer self-driving taxis 24/7 to the paying public, clearing the way to make robotaxis a real business. Though many hurdles remain to mass adoption, the City by the Bay will soon become a test case for a new kind of transportation business model.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Cruise Chief Executive Officer Kyle Vogt spoke of the development in lofty terms: "It's a signal for California that we are going to prioritise progress, versus accepting the tragedy of the status quo on our roads today."

For those looking for a ride, Waymo says it will start charging for trips in the coming weeks. The company will also begin accepting more riders from its waitlist, which now stretches beyond 100,000. The pricing will be competitive with ride-hail services, it said.

Cruise plans to initially charge for rides between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. across the city (it previously charged for rides only in certain areas). Cruise's waitlist also stretches into the tens of thousands.

The expansion of robotaxis will add fuel to the debate on how cities need to evolve to cope with mixed traffic. Waymo and Cruise both have hundreds of self-driving cars in operation, and each has emphasised that expansion should be incremental, slow and careful.

There's reason for both hope and caution. Analysts at BloombergNEF found that in California the vast majority of collisions involving an autonomous vehicle appear not to have been the robotaxi's fault. Rear-ended collisions were quite common. No human injuries or property damage were reported in 90% of the collisions that occurred while the AV was in self-driving mode.

Still, some people who testified at the public hearing prior to the vote raised concerns about the volume of robotaxis on streets and many labelled the little electric cars as a nuisance. The Teamsters Union, which represents drivers across industries, characterised regulators' decision as "complete disregard for public safety."

One statistic does need to improve: The number of injuries per mile travelled by autonomous vehicles in California is four times higher than the national human average, according to BloombergNEF analysis. However, the sample size is small and the cars drive almost entirely in cities, where collisions are more likely.

For now, the California decision will be viewed as a major milestone for driverless vehicles. It's also notable that it happened in San Francisco, which has a well-worn reputation for exporting innovation to the rest of the world. As a city resident, I've been enjoying riding in Waymos and Cruises for months. One day, maybe the rest of the world will, too.

Ed Ludlow is the San Francisco-based co-host of Bloomberg Technology.
Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Technology / AI / Robotic Automation Process / innovation / Driverless cars / robotaxi / Robo Taxi Service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country