Optimum gets payment gateway licence

Tech

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 10:04 pm

Optimum gets payment gateway licence

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 10:04 pm
Optimum gets payment gateway licence

Tech service provider Optimum Solution & Services Ltd received the Payment System Operator (PSO) license from the Bangladesh Bank. 

From now on, the company will be able to serve as a payment gateway for various business entities.

In a circular on Tuesday (23 August), the Payment System Department of the central bank informed all banks, mobile financial services providers, payment system operators and payment service providers of the approval.

The central bank issued the license to Optimum solution & Services as the brand name of Easy Payment System (EPS) in line with the Bangladesh Payment and Settlement Systems Regulations-2014.

Optimum Solution and Services is an information solution developer that provides services and solutions and provides support to industries like IT, agriculture, telecommunications and project management. 

PSO company operates a settlement system for payment activities among participants of which the principal participant must be a scheduled bank or financial institution such as a payment gateway, payment aggregator etc.

Earlier, the central bank issued payment service provider (PSP) and payment system operator (PSO) licences to ten more companies.

Optimum Solution & Services

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

22h | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

11h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

43m | Videos
Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

1h | Videos
Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

5h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay