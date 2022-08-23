Optimum gets payment gateway licence

Tech service provider Optimum Solution & Services Ltd received the Payment System Operator (PSO) license from the Bangladesh Bank.

From now on, the company will be able to serve as a payment gateway for various business entities.

In a circular on Tuesday (23 August), the Payment System Department of the central bank informed all banks, mobile financial services providers, payment system operators and payment service providers of the approval.

The central bank issued the license to Optimum solution & Services as the brand name of Easy Payment System (EPS) in line with the Bangladesh Payment and Settlement Systems Regulations-2014.

Optimum Solution and Services is an information solution developer that provides services and solutions and provides support to industries like IT, agriculture, telecommunications and project management.

PSO company operates a settlement system for payment activities among participants of which the principal participant must be a scheduled bank or financial institution such as a payment gateway, payment aggregator etc.

Earlier, the central bank issued payment service provider (PSP) and payment system operator (PSO) licences to ten more companies.