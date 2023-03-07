OPPO Reno8 T: Taking photography experience to a new height

OPPO's Reno Series has always inspired users to capture memorable moments, making your world in photos more colorful than ever. Harnessing the power of AI algorithms that run thousands of computations every second and incredible camera technology that focuses on every detail, OPPO innovates and upgrades its camera with each device. Of late, OPPO has launched its latest addition to the Reno Series– OPPO Reno8 T. By taking One Step Forward in every possible aspect, OPPO's Reno8 T delivers an ultra-clear portrait experience for every situation with a 100MP camera.

For the first time ever, OPPO has integrated a 100MP portrait camera into the Reno Series to give you the extra clarity and detail needed for high-quality portraits. The highly capable portrait photography will allow users to capture great portraits. For instance, tech-savvy can take vivid pictures in group photos or scenic pictures and even enjoy the opportunity of the ability to conduct secondary cropping to create completely different photographs! From just one photo, you can get different cuts, revealing all the highlights one may have missed the first time. If you think you have found something new hidden gem in the details, simply crop away!

When it comes to close-up portraits, 100 million pixels give you the maximum power to capture all the tiny elements of your clothing as well as your face. For scenic portraits, 100MP pixels are great for wider landscape shots. When traveling, one photo will be enough to capture both sharp portraits and wide landscapes. Besides, the wide panoramas can be enlarged for secondary cropping to produce crisp portrait details. Moreover, in group photos, the 100 million pixels will allow the recording of every detail of every moment.

OPPO Reno8 T also features a 40x microlens and a 2MP depth camera. The microlens enables users to capture surprising visual images at 20 and 40 times magnification. This gives users a fresh perspective on the micro world that turns everyday objects into clear masterpieces. O' Fans can now draw inspiration from the microscopic world!

For all the selfie lovers out there, the device boasts a 32MP front camera for incredible selfies in any situation. Featuring Selfie HDR on OPPO Reno8 T, the front camera automatically detects background light sources and uses an algorithm to suppress bright backlight. Perfecting both shadows and light sources, this technology gives importance to what matters the most in your selfies - you!

Additionally, bringing the Bokeh Flare Portrait once again, OPPO Reno8 T's back cameras are here to enhance your photography game with super easy-to-take pictures with stunning bokeh lights as a glittering backdrop. The technology primarily focuses on making the subject stand out from the crowd.

OPPO Reno8 T will also empower the users through stunning, professional-quality videos, especially for those who love shooting vlogs. Introducing Dual-View Video, OPPO Reno8 T is all set to add new dimensions to the content you create. With just one click, users can record video from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously, taking the video-watching experience for the audience to the next level.

Making the most of this top-end camera technology, the device further offers a range of impressive imaging features like, AI Portrait Retouching and Flash Snapshot. You can experience these stunning camera technologies and enhance your photography game through OPPO Reno8 T, which is priced at BDT 32,990 only!