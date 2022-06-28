OPPO Bangladesh and BIJF Host Workshop on 5G Technology

Bangladesh ICT Journalist Forum (BIJF) and OPPO Tuesday organised a workshop titled "5G in Bangladesh: Prospects, Opportunities and Way Forward" for the members of BIJF.

The workshop focused on 5G development-related issues and ways in which people can reap the benefits of fifth generation connectivity technology.

From BIJF, among other members, Mojahidul Islam, President, BIJF and IT Editor, Daily Ittefaq; and Hasan Jakir, General Secretary, BIJF and Sr. Sub Editor, Daily Samakal attended the workshop From OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor, Liu Feng, Head of Brand; Md. Ashikur Rahman, Manager, Research and Development; and Kazi Ashik Arafat, Product Manager were present.

Besides, Dr. Nasir Uddin Ahmed, PEng., Head of EEE Dept. (Graduate Program) & Senior Associate Professor, Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) Department, Faculty of Engineering, American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) delivered a lecture on the prospects and opportunities related to 5G in Bangladesh.

His lecture was followed by presentations on 5G and OPPO's pioneering activities and initiatives regarding the technology by Md. Ashikur Rahman and Kazi Ashik Arafat from OPPO. Among other 5G-enabled and supported devices by OPPO, they highlighted OPPO's recently launched F21 Pro 5G, which is the brand's first 5G-supported device in the country.

At the workshop, Liu Feng, Head of Brand of OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor, said, "This shift to 5G has the potential to catalyze further economic growth in Bangladesh, while also driving a rise in the standard of living. Hence, it is imperative that we know all about 5G - how it works, its importance, its impact on the relevant industries, and also how the industries are going to respond." He thanked BIJF for collaborating with OPPO for this workshop.

At the workshop, Mojahidul Islam, President, BIJF, said, "5G has the potential to have a significantly positive impact on a nation's economy and quality of life of its residents. In Bangladesh, the technology will see increasing levels of deployment in the future. We at BIJF thank OPPO for collaborating with us to increase our collective knowledge about 5G to enable even more insightful reporting related to 5G."

Hasan Jakir, General Secretary of BIJF, said, "We believe in collaboration for continued growth. 5G in Bangladesh will see increasing application in the coming times, and continuously growing knowledge on the topic is imperative for all stakeholders, including journalists. BIJF appreciates OPPO's initiative to collaborate with us to achieve that goal, which is common between us. We hope for more collaborations of this nature in the coming times."

The workshop saw participation from over 40 BIJF members, and ended with hopes for further similar collaborations in the future.