Opensea NFT market breached by hackers

One of the largest NFT markets in the world, OpenSea , suffered a "massive" data breach in the first week of July. Opensea vendor customer.io revealed on July 8 that sensitive customer data of five companies were also leaked.

As per an email sent to Techcrunch by customer.io "After further investigating the compromised OpenSea email addresses incident, we have learned today that the email addresses from five other customers were also provided to the same external bad actor. We know this was a result of the deliberate actions of a senior engineer who had an appropriate level of access to perform their duties, and provided these email addresses to the bad actor. This action was limited to this single employee."

The email went on to say that the employee that was responsible has had their position terminated and reported to law enforcement. Customer.io also claims that it will be updating its security policies which will prevent authorised people from downloading sensitive customer data, and an option for companies to turn off giving end-user data access to its employees.

Opensea received a 13 billion dollar valuation back in January and has been alerting its userbase about phishing attempts.