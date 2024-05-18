OpenAI’s release of GPT-4o: Is ChatGPT Plus still worth it?

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 08:05 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 08:06 am

OpenAI’s release of GPT-4o: Is ChatGPT Plus still worth it?

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 08:05 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 08:06 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OpenAI has made significant updates to ChatGPT with the release of its latest model, GPT-4o. This development brings changes to the accessibility and features available to users, as reported by Wired.

The most notable change is the availability of the GPT-4o model to all users, free of charge. Previously, access to advanced AI models like GPT-4 was limited to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, who paid a monthly fee of $20. However, with the introduction of GPT-4o, OpenAI has departed from this subscription model, allowing all users to benefit from the latest AI technology.

Users of the free version of ChatGPT now have access to a range of features that were previously exclusive to paying subscribers. This includes access to the GPT Store, where users can customise their ChatGPT experience, as well as the ability to utilise web-browsing tools and memory features and upload photos and files for analysis.

While non-paying users have access to GPT-4o, they are limited to a certain number of prompts per hour. This means that their interaction with the AI model may be restricted compared to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, who enjoy more prompt allowances.

Additionally, ChatGPT Plus subscribers still enjoy certain privileges beyond the increased prompt limits. They also have early access to new features such as voice mode and desktop applications, which are initially exclusive to subscribers before being rolled out to non-paying users.

Jack Zoph, a research lead at OpenAI, highlighted the significance of these changes in an interview with Wired. He emphasised the potential for creative uses of the new features and the importance of accessibility to advanced AI technology.

