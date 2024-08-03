OpenAI begins rolling out Advanced Voice Mode to paid ChatGPT users

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OpenAI is rolling out its latest Advanced Voice Mode feature for a select number of paid ChatGPT users for testing. The feature will enable users to engage in natural conversations with the AI voice model in real-time.

The Advanced Voice Mode has the ability to respond to natural interactions, including sarcasm, humour, and much more, in real-time. Just like natural human tendencies, users can interrupt during these interactions.

While the present ChatGPT voice model transforms a user's speech into text form and vice versa, the new model does not do so, resulting in improved one-to-one interactions without delay.

Earlier in May, OpenAI exhibited the capabilities of the Advanced Voice Mode by releasing an AI-generated voice call by Sky, which significantly resembled the voice of Scarlett Johansson.

Altman clarified that Sky's voice was not created with the intent to sound similar to Johansson's voice. The voice was taken down when Johansson took the matter to legal counsel.

Presently, Advanced Voice Mode is programmed to speak in four voices and includes an in-built system that detects and blocks voices which don't match these voices.

OpenAI has introduced "implemented guardrails" that prevent the new voice model from producing voices related to copyrighted content.

OpenAI is going to send emails with guidelines to the selected users who have been chosen to test out the new Advanced Voice Mode. It is anticipated that Plus users will be granted access to use Advanced Voice Mode by this fall.

