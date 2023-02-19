Now Zuckerberg announces Twitter Blue-like paid verification subscription service for Meta users

Tech

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 10:22 pm

Now Zuckerberg announces Twitter Blue-like paid verification subscription service for Meta users

Meta has brought its Blue Tick verification under a subscription model like Twitter called "Meta Verified" for user profiles.

"Meta Verified" starts at $11.99 / month on the web or $14.99 / month on iOS.

The new service will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries gradually.

In a Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Good morning and new product announcement: this week we're starting to roll out Meta Verified -- a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support." 

"This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 / month on web or $14.99 / month on iOS. We'll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon."

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk reintroduced Twitter Blue, Twitter's paid subscription plan which offers blue checkmarks to anyone who pays $8 per month (or $11 per month if subscribing through an iOS device).

New Twitter Blue subscriber data released by online researcher Travis Brown highlighted that just two months after Twitter relaunched the paid Twitter Blue tier on its platform, it appears subscription numbers may already be starting to stagnate.

