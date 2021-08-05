Now Google pays Tk2.29 crore VAT to Bangladesh 

After Facebook, search engine giant Google has submitted Tk2.29 crore value added tax (VAT) returns to Bangladesh for the first time.

"Google's VAT returns of May was Tk55.77 lakh while June's returns was Tk1.73 crore," said Promila Sarkar, additional Commissioner of Dhaka South VAT Commissionerate.

PwC is serving as local consultant of Google.

Meanwhile, Facebook filed VAT returns of around Tk2.44 crore to Bangladesh in June this year.

Earlier in May, Google officially took the Business Registration Number (BIN) as a non-resident organisation from the Dhaka South VAT Commissionerate.

In November last year, the High Court directed to collect all kinds of due, revenues and VAT and tax, from internet based company including Facebook and Google.

