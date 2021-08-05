Now Google pays Tk2.29 crore VAT to Bangladesh 

Tech

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 04:12 pm

Related News

Now Google pays Tk2.29 crore VAT to Bangladesh 

Facebook filed VAT returns of around Tk2.44 crore to Bangladesh in June

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 04:12 pm
Now Google pays Tk2.29 crore VAT to Bangladesh 

After Facebook, search engine giant Google has submitted Tk2.29 crore value added tax (VAT) returns to Bangladesh for the first time.

"Google's VAT returns of May was Tk55.77 lakh while June's returns was Tk1.73 crore," said Promila Sarkar, additional Commissioner of Dhaka South VAT Commissionerate. 

PwC is serving as local consultant of Google. 

Meanwhile, Facebook filed VAT returns of around Tk2.44 crore to Bangladesh in June this year.

Earlier in May, Google officially took the Business Registration Number (BIN) as a non-resident organisation from the Dhaka South VAT Commissionerate.

In November last year, the High Court directed to collect all kinds of due, revenues and VAT and tax, from internet based company including Facebook and Google.
 

Bangladesh / Top News / NBR

google / Facebook / vat / PwC Bangladesh / Google in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

23h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

23h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house