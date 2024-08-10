Nokia and Swisscom partner up to launch drone services in Switzerland

Nokia has partnered with Swisscom Broadcast to launch a "Drones-as-a-Service" network in Switzerland. This innovative network is designed to support emergency services, infrastructure inspection, and perimeter protection, allowing users to request drone flights without owning or operating the drones themselves.

According to online technology news publication The Register, this service will deploy 300 "drone-in-a-box" units across Switzerland, each equipped with a drone, docking station, ground control, video and thermal cameras, and supporting software.

The drones use 4G/5G connectivity to collect and transmit data, and they are certified for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations. A single remote operations centre can control the entire fleet, providing seamless coordination.

Swisscom's initial services include emergency response, where drones will assist in incidents like fires or accidents, infrastructure inspection, enhancing the safety of workers by monitoring power lines, bridges, and buildings; and perimeter protection, offering surveillance for public spaces, prisons, and military sites.

This drone network builds on Nokia's previous experience, following a similar deployment in Belgium last year, where 70 drones were used to support emergency services. The success of that initiative likely influenced Switzerland's decision to adopt Nokia's technology.

Swisscom CEO Dominik Müller highlighted the significance of this deployment, stating that it represents a milestone in digital security solutions in Switzerland. The service promises to elevate drone-based security to a new level, providing valuable tools for both industrial and public safety applications.

While the exact cost of this service has not been disclosed, its potential impact on safety and efficiency is expected to be significant.