Nikon brings world's first partially stacked CMOS sensor

Tech

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 08:05 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 08:06 am

Related News

Nikon brings world's first partially stacked CMOS sensor

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 08:05 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 08:06 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Nikon has introduced the Z6 III, the world's first partially stacked CMOS sensor. This new 24.5-megapixel sensor offers several improvements over its predecessor, the Z6 II. Unlike fully stacked sensors in the more expensive Nikon Z8 and Z9, the Z6 III's sensor has its circuit parts stacked at the top and bottom of the pixel area. This design enhances performance without the high cost.

The Z6 III delivers higher continuous shooting rates, faster autofocus, better video frame rates and reduced rolling shutter effect compared to the Z6 II. However, it is not as fast as the Z8 or Z9. The partially stacked sensor keeps the price lower while boosting performance.

Other notable features include an electronic viewfinder with a peak brightness of 4,000 nits and the ability to shoot 6K RAW video at up to 60fps and 4K RAW at up to 120fps.

According to The Verge, despite lacking a dedicated bird focus mode, its autofocus is 20% faster than the Z6 II and works well in low light. The camera easily locks onto birds and captures over 100 photos within minutes.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Z6 III's user-friendly features make focusing, handling shake and adjusting shutter speed easier, allowing photographers to concentrate on their subjects.

Overall, the Z6 III shows no signs of being a downgrade. It is available for $2,500 and promises to be a robust option for photographers looking to improve their craft.

camera / innovation / Z6 III / Nikon Z6 III / Camera Sensor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

48m | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

20h | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

1d | Videos
Railway ticket vending machine has not been used even once in 2 months

Railway ticket vending machine has not been used even once in 2 months

1h | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

1d | Videos
Defending champion England to face South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

Defending champion England to face South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

16h | Videos