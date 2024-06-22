Nikon brings world's first partially stacked CMOS sensor

Photo: Collected

Nikon has introduced the Z6 III, the world's first partially stacked CMOS sensor. This new 24.5-megapixel sensor offers several improvements over its predecessor, the Z6 II. Unlike fully stacked sensors in the more expensive Nikon Z8 and Z9, the Z6 III's sensor has its circuit parts stacked at the top and bottom of the pixel area. This design enhances performance without the high cost.

The Z6 III delivers higher continuous shooting rates, faster autofocus, better video frame rates and reduced rolling shutter effect compared to the Z6 II. However, it is not as fast as the Z8 or Z9. The partially stacked sensor keeps the price lower while boosting performance.

Other notable features include an electronic viewfinder with a peak brightness of 4,000 nits and the ability to shoot 6K RAW video at up to 60fps and 4K RAW at up to 120fps.

According to The Verge, despite lacking a dedicated bird focus mode, its autofocus is 20% faster than the Z6 II and works well in low light. The camera easily locks onto birds and captures over 100 photos within minutes.

The Z6 III's user-friendly features make focusing, handling shake and adjusting shutter speed easier, allowing photographers to concentrate on their subjects.

Overall, the Z6 III shows no signs of being a downgrade. It is available for $2,500 and promises to be a robust option for photographers looking to improve their craft.