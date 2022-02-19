New Instagram update rolled out! Now, you can like Stories without sending DM

Tech

Hindustan Times
19 February, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 01:03 pm

Related News

New Instagram update rolled out! Now, you can like Stories without sending DM

As of now, any response shared by a user on Instagram Stories shows up as a response in the chat thread of the user along with a direct link of the story itself

Hindustan Times
19 February, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 01:03 pm
The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo
The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

A new Instagram update is rolling out a feature that will allow users to like Instagram Stories without sending a DM. This means if you 'like' anyone's photo/videos shared on Instagram Stories, it won't show up in your DM thread. The development was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri via a video on Twitter. He said, "So now, as you go through Stories, between sending a message and that little paper airplane, there will be a heart icon." He further added that tapping on the heart icon will send the author of that story a 'like', which will show up in the viewer sheet instead of your DM thread with them. The Instagram feature is called 'Story Like'.

As of now, any response shared by a user on Instagram Stories shows up as a response in the chat thread of the user along with a direct link of the story itself. However, with this new feature, Instagram users can show their appreciation for the Stories of their friends and their favourite creators without cluttering their DMs.

These likes will show up in the users' viewer sheet similar to the one where you see the likes and comments shared by others on a user's post. This will declutter users' Instagram feeds and hence will clean up DMs a little bit.

The Meta owned photo sharing app regularly adds new features on its platform to enhance users' experience. Prior to the Story Like feature, the app has introduced 3D Avatar's feature in the US, Canada, Mexico. The same will be made available in all countries soon.

Know how you can see who liked your stories:

How to check who liked your Instagram Stories

1. Open the Instagram app and head to your stories available in the top left corner.

2. Tap on the seen by options at the bottom of the story and you will see the user's profile icon who has viewed your story.

3. Scroll down the viewers list. You will see a heart emoji next to the name of those who have liked your story.

Top News

Instagram / stories / Likes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

3h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

3h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Tobacco prices: To hike or not to hike?

3h | Panorama
Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

1d | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1d | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again