New BCI allows using Apple’s Vision Pro with ‘thought’

Neurotech company Synchron has developed a brain-computer interface (BCI) that allows individuals to interact with Apple's Vision Pro headset by "thinking", revolutionising the way users with physical impairments can engage with digital technology.

This helps patients with limited movement use the device without physical effort using their thoughts.

Synchron's BCI empowers paralysed patients to operate technology such as smartphones and computers solely through the power of their thoughts. However, it still requires the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration for commercialisation.

Apple launched the Vision Pro earlier this year, which is usually controlled by eye movements, voice commands, and hand gestures. Synchron's goal is to make it usable for patients who cannot speak or move their upper limbs.

Synchron CEO Thomas Oxley said they chose Apple's devices first because of their strong accessibility features, CNBC reports.

Oxley also mentioned that BCIs can significantly enhance the Apple ecosystem.

The BCI industry is competitive. Synchron claims it is the first to link its system to Apple's Vision Pro, but other companies like Paradromics, Precision Neuroscience, Blackrock Neurotech, and Elon Musk's Neuralink are also working on similar technologies.

Synchron's BCI is placed in a patient's jugular vein, avoiding open brain surgery. It connects to an antenna under the skin in the chest, which sends brain data to external devices.

A 64-year-old patient named Mark in the US, who has ALS, has been using Synchron's BCI with the Vision Pro headset. Mark, who has lost movement in his shoulders, arms, and hands but can still speak and walk short distances, was implanted with the BCI in August 2023. He uses BCI twice weekly for texting, Solitaire, watching TV, and drawing with the Vision Pro.