Musk's Grok-1.5 AI chatbot to be available next week

Tech

Reuters
29 March, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 08:25 pm

Related News

Musk's Grok-1.5 AI chatbot to be available next week

Reuters
29 March, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 08:25 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI's latest Grok-1.5 chatbot will be available on his social media platform X next week, the billionaire said in a post on X on Friday.

"Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now," Musk added.

Grok-1.5, the enhanced version of its chatbot Grok, will be made available to early testers and existing Grok users on X in the coming days, xAI said in a statement on Thursday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier this month, Musk said xAI would open-source Grok, days after the billionaire sued Microsoft, opens new tab-backed OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model.

Looking to compete against OpenAI and Alphabet's, opens new tab Google, Musk had launched xAI last year.

Elon Musk / Grok / Grok AI / AI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

11h | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The migrant buffalos of haor

13h | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

10h | Mode
Priced between Tk1,200 to Tk5,000, local brand Luxe Label is offering a wide range of panjabis in plain cotton and Lucknow Chikankari fabrics. Photo: Mobarak Faisal

Buy your Eid panjabis from emerging online brands

10h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

1d | Videos
How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

3h | Videos
What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

1d | Videos
Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

1d | Videos