Midjourney ends free trials due to ‘extraordinary abuse’

Tech

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 10:27 am

Midjourney ends free trials due to ‘extraordinary abuse’

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 10:27 am
AI generated images of Trump being arrested and the pope wearing a trendy jacket went viral recently. Photo: Collected
AI generated images of Trump being arrested and the pope wearing a trendy jacket went viral recently. Photo: Collected

Midjourney, an AI image generator, has stopped offering free trials citing an increase in new users as the reason for the change. 

David Holz, CEO of Midjourney, stated in an interview with The Verge that the company has halted its free trial program for its AI image generator due to a surge in new users.

Holz first cited "extraordinary demand and trial abuse" in a Discord message and later explained that the pause was necessary because many people were creating throwaway accounts to obtain free images. Currently, the use of Midjourney's technology requires a monthly payment of at least $10.

Initially, there was speculation that the pause in Midjourney's free trials was due to the recent surge of viral images, such as fabricated pictures of Donald Trump's arrest and the pope wearing a trendy jacket, that were created using the platform. 

However, Holz clarified that this was a "misunderstanding" and emphasised that the free trial did not include access to the latest version, Midjourney version 5, which is responsible for creating the most realistic images and was potentially used for the viral images. 

Holz's reference to "abuse" was instead related to the high number of people creating throwaway accounts to obtain free images.

Midjourney's version 5 represents a significant improvement in generating high-quality images of people. The noticeable improvements in the system's capabilities have led to several viral images in recent weeks, including fabricated pictures of Donald Trump's arrest and the pope's fashion sense. 

Other notable examples include images of French President Emmanuel Macron walking through ongoing protests in Paris and Elon Musk holding hands with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

 

Features

Midjourney / AI image generator

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

2h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

2h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

2h | Tech
AI generated images of Trump being arrested and the pope wearing a trendy jacket went viral recently. Photo: Collected

Midjourney ends free trials due to ‘extraordinary abuse’

2h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

It's good time to invest in growing companies

It's good time to invest in growing companies

1h | TBS Markets
Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

1d | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared