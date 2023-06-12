Microsoft's AI-powered Bing chatbot now supports voice chat on desktop as well

Tech

Hindustan Times
12 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 03:19 pm

Related News

Microsoft's AI-powered Bing chatbot now supports voice chat on desktop as well

According to the tech giant, the feature is available in English, French, German, Japanese and Mandarin, with more languages on the way

Hindustan Times
12 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 03:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Microsoft's AI-powered chatbot Bing, which debuted in February, now supports voice chat on desktop as well, the tech giant has announced.

"We continue to ship previously announced features and respond to your product feedback. Some of these features may temporarily appear in your Bing Chat experience as we experiment with them. These Release Notes will update you on which features have shipped and which are fully available to everyone as of today," Microsoft noted on its official blog on 9 June, introducing this latest update.

What does this update mean?
This means that Bing's voice chat mode, which is already available for those using the AI chatbot on Microsoft's Edge web browser, can now be used on the browser's desktop version too.

To access the option on desktop, a user must click on the microphone icon in Bing's chat box.

How to use this feature?
After clicking on the microphone icon, people must select the 'Allow' button to give microphone access to Bing. Now, speak and get your queries resolved via voice or text in seconds.

At present, the option supports English, French, German, Japanese and Mandarin, with more languages on the way.

Additional update
Bing will also give text-to-speech answers, doing so in its own voice.

Bing / AI chatbot / Microsoft

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

6h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

8h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

4h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

2d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA