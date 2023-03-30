Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

Tech

Hindustan TImes
30 March, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 10:14 am

Related News

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

Hindustan TImes
30 March, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 10:14 am
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Github, a Microsoft-owned software code hosting platform, has fired its entire Indian engineering team of over 140 developers in order to "streamline" the company's operations.

"What I am hearing: GitHub's India engineering team is no more. Yesterday, the complete dev team was let go at once. We're talking of ~100 engineers," Gergely Orosz, who runs the newsletter Pragmatic Engineer, reported the layoffs.

The layoffs on the Indian team are surprising given that the country is one of the world's largest developer markets and an important technical hub for many major businesses. Orosz added that the cost of labour in India is substantially lower than in the United States and European Union.

The explanation for this could be that the team was smaller than in other places, with fewer and lower priority tasks.

"As part of the reorganisation plan shared in February, workforce reductions were made today as part of difficult but necessary decisions and realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy moving forward," GitHub spokesperson told the news website, Tech Crunch.

This layoff is a part of the 10% staff reduction that the firm announced in February.

"Although our entire leadership team has carefully deliberated this step and come to an agreement, ultimately, as CEO the decision is mine. I recognise this will be difficult on you all, and we will approach this period with the utmost respect for every Hubber," GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke said in an email to staff members.

Top News

Github / Layoff

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

1h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

53m | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

33m | Panorama
If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

14h | TBS SPORTS
Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

11h | TBS SPORTS
Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

15h | TBS Stories
Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year