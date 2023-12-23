Microsoft ending support for Windows 10 could dispose 240 million computers

Tech

Reuters / Operating System
23 December, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 09:36 am

Related News

Microsoft ending support for Windows 10 could dispose 240 million computers

The electronic waste from these PCs could weigh an estimated 480 million kilograms, equivalent to 320,000 cars

Reuters / Operating System
23 December, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 09:36 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Microsoft Corp's plan to end support for the Windows 10 operating system could result in about 240 million personal computers (PCs) being disposed of, potentially adding to landfill waste, Canalys Research said.

The electronic waste from these PCs could weigh an estimated 480 million kilograms, equivalent to 320,000 cars.

While many PCs could remain functional for years post the end of OS support, Canalys warned demand for devices without security updates could be low.

Microsoft announced a plan to provide security updates for Windows 10 devices until October 2028 for an undisclosed annual price.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

If the pricing structure for extended Windows 10 support mirrors past trends, migrating to newer PCs could be more cost-effective, increasing the number of older PCs heading to scrap, Canalys said.

Microsoft aims to discontinue support for Windows 10 by October 2025. The next generation of the OS, anticipated to bring advanced artificial intelligence technology to PCs, could potentially boost the sluggish PC market.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the environmental impact of disposal of Windows 11-incompatible devices.

Hard drives used in personal computers and data storage servers are recycled to gather materials for use in electric vehicle motors and even renewable power generation.

"Turning end-of-life computers into the magnets that power sustainable technologies like electric vehicles and wind turbines will help meet the rising global demand for electricity," said Noveon Magnetics Chief Commercial Officer Peter Afiuny.

Afiuny added hard drives are often discarded before they reach the end of their functional lifespan, creating an excess of rare earth magnetic material waste.

Battery recycling firm Redwood Materials said batteries can be nearly infinitely recycled to recover metals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and copper.

Microsoft / Windows 10 / e-Waste

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

21h | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

21h | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

15h | TBS World
India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

13h | TBS World
Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

1d | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

1d | TBS SPORTS