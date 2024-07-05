Meta's Threads hits 175 million users ahead of one-year anniversary

Tech

Hindustan Times
05 July, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 08:10 pm

Related News

Meta's Threads hits 175 million users ahead of one-year anniversary

Meta Platforms' Threads has over 175 million monthly active users, challenging X. Despite rapid initial growth, engagement has dropped significantly. The platform lacks key metrics like daily active users and revenue from advertising

Hindustan Times
05 July, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 08:10 pm
Mark Zuckerberg revealed Threads has 175 million monthly active users, challenging X. Photo: Bloomberg
Mark Zuckerberg revealed Threads has 175 million monthly active users, challenging X. Photo: Bloomberg

Meta Platforms' newest social media offering Threads has over 175 million monthly active users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed on Wednesday, ahead of its first anniversary.

A challenger to X, formerly known as Twitter, Threads hit app stores on July 5 last year, timed to win users from the de facto micro-blogging site during its chaotic takeover by billionaire Elon Musk.

It garnered 100 million users in less than a week, partly because of an easy way for users of the popular platform Instagram to set up their Threads profiles, but some early users subsequently dropped off.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"What a year," said Zuckerberg in a Threads post. In April, he had put the Threads MAU figure at more than 150 million.

The monthly average user count gives only a limited picture of the popularity of Threads, which has not revealed key metrics such as the daily active user count and average time spent per user.

Although Threads grew the number of users through international expansion and new features, the platform has struggled to drive engagement, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Last month, users registered an average of three sessions and seven minutes a day on the Threads app, down about 79% and 65%, respectively, from July last year, as per Sensor Tower data.

Threads does not have advertising and, as such, makes little to no money for Meta. The platform recently came on the Fediverse, a group of social media sites that support the ActivityPub protocol and whose users can interact across those platforms.

"A year after launch, we know what Threads isn't, but we don't know what it is," said eMarketer analyst Jasmine Enberg, adding that a lack of direction and original content could plague its growth.

"Meta must be wondering whether it makes sense to keep Threads as a standalone app or to direct that engagement back to Instagram. The good news is that advertiser interest in the platform is high," she said.

Meta / Threads / Social Media / Anniversary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

9h | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

11h | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

11h | Mode
An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

22h | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

23h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

1d | Videos
Putin-Xi is in Conference to strengthen anti-Western alliance

Putin-Xi is in Conference to strengthen anti-Western alliance

35m | Videos