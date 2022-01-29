Meta pauses new users from joining analytics tool CrowdTangle

29 January, 2022, 04:25 pm
A 3D printed Facebook&#039;s new rebrand logo Meta and Facebook logo are placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta and Facebook logo are placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms Inc has paused new users from joining its social media tracking tool CrowdTangle due to staffing constraints.

Meta, which disbanded the CrowdTangle team last year, has been under pressure to provide greater transparency into its platforms.

CrowdTangle founder and CEO Brandon Silverman left Facebook last year.

The tool is used by organizations and individuals to follow, analyze and report on public content available on Facebook, Instagram and Reddit.

CrowdTangle was recently moved to a new data and transparency team, which is working through staffing transitions and considerations, a Meta spokesperson said.

"We are pausing the ability for people to join CrowdTangle while we work through some staffing constraints," the spokesperson added.

New users can still get added to existing company accounts on the tracking tool, the spokesperson said.

