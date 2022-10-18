Meta accepts UK order to sell Giphy after antitrust battle

Tech

Reuters
18 October, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:33 pm

Related News

Meta accepts UK order to sell Giphy after antitrust battle

Reuters
18 October, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:33 pm
The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Britain's competition regulator has ordered Facebook-owner Meta to sell animated-images platform Giphy on Tuesday after a tribunal upheld its view that the acquisition could damage its rivals and remove a potential competitor in advertising.

Meta said it would accept the Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) order to unwind the 2020 deal.

"We are disappointed by the CMA's decision but accept today's ruling as the final word on the matter," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. "We will work closely with the CMA on divesting Giphy."

The ruling was the first time a regulator had forced a US tech giant to sell an already acquired company, and signalled a new determination to scrutinise digital deals.

Regulators around the world have been increasingly being proactive in reining in big companies.

US antitrust regulators had, earlier in October, filed a lawsuit against Meta's acquisition of virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited Inc, saying it would "tend to create a monopoly" in the market for VR-dedicated fitness apps. 

The European Union has been at the forefront of this battle against tech giants, setting up landmark antitrust and privacy rules and doling out billions of dollars in fines to force changes in their business models.

The British regulator had blocked the Giphy deal, valued at a reported $400 million, in November 2021 on concerns that Meta could deny or limit competitors such as Snapchat and Twitter access to Giphy's GIFs.

It was also worried about the loss of a potential competitor in display advertising, even though Giphy had no presence in the sector in Britain.

The CMA had noted that UK users look for 1 billion GIFs a month on Giphy, and 73% of the time they spend on social media was on Meta's Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. 

Meta appealed the ruling, but a tribunal upheld the CMA's decision on five out of six grounds in June.

The CMA said it had considered new submissions from Meta and Giphy and additional evidence since the appeal, but had not changed its view.

"This deal would significantly reduce competition in two markets," said Stuart McIntosh, chair of an independent inquiry group.

"It has already resulted in the removal of a potential challenger in the UK display ad market, while also giving Meta the ability to further increase its substantial market power in social media."

"The only way this can be addressed is by the sale of Giphy," he added.

World+Biz

Meta / Giphy / antitrust

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

13h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

15h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

14h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

1d | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

1d | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products