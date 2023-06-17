Master the art of emailing in no time with Google's AI feature

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 12:03 pm

Master the art of emailing in no time with Google's AI feature

Google's new ‘Help Me Write’ feature not only provides a practical solution for those tired of writing monotonous emails, but also showcases that AI technology is now at the forefront of digital communication

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Google has introduced "Help Me Write", a new feature powered by AI that can compose automated messages in Gmail and other Google apps. This feature expands on Google's "Smart Compose" and "Smart Reply" functionalities and goes beyond suggestions by creating complete emails from basic prompts. It was announced at the Google I/O event and is now available on iPhones, iPads, and of course, Android devices.
With 1.8 billion active Gmail users, the feature is expected to significantly impact email communication, offering an efficient way to compose emails for tasks such as filing insurance claims, asking for refunds for canceled flights, or sending thank-you notes.
It also provides suggestions for improving grammar and style, and can even help users proofread their emails before sending them. As a result, Google's "Help Me Write" AI feature is a valuable tool for anyone who wants to improve their email communication skills.
Google's new feature not only provides a practical solution for those tired of writing monotonous emails, but also showcases that AI technology is now at the forefront of digital communication.
Here are some of the benefits of using Google's "Help Me Write" AI feature:

  • It can help you write clear and concise emails.
  • It can help you improve your grammar and style.
  • It can help you proofread your emails before sending them.
  • It can save you time and effort.
  • It can help you make a good impression on your recipients.

"Help Me Write" can be accessed by joining Google's Workspace Labs program. Once enrolled, users will find the "Help Me Write" icon when composing emails or creating documents in Google Docs. 
Clicking on the icon opens a prompt window where users describe what they want the AI to write. After clicking "Create," the AI generates the text, which can be refined or inserted into the email.

