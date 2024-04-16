Many Facebook users unable to view their timelines

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 12:46 pm

FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Facebook users have reported being unable to view their or their friends' timelines on the website. 

Many of them have taken it to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write about the issue. 

They said the issue started around 9am this morning (16 April).

"Anyone else experiencing the same on facebook right now? I can't see my own post in my timeline. But clicking on the previous notification I can still read it," wrote a user on his X profile. 

Users of Downdetector, a website that shows whether or not a website is down, said they are also facing the issue. 

Screenshot of Downdetector graph for Facebook

"Keeps saying 'no posts available' on a few friends' feeds," wrote one of the users in the comment section of Downdetector page for Facebook

"If you post something on your wall, it won't show on your wall, but you'll see it in the news feed. My wall is still empty with just one post that I pinned. My sister's page is still showing nothing," another user wrote. 

