Largest US automaker halts paid advertising on Twitter as Elon Musk takes over

Tech

Hindustan Times
29 October, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 01:46 pm

Related News

Largest US automaker halts paid advertising on Twitter as Elon Musk takes over

Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: GM Motors Co said in a statement that it had temporarily halted paid ads on the social media platform.

Hindustan Times
29 October, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 01:46 pm
Illustration: Reuters
Illustration: Reuters

US' largest automaker has pulled paid advertising on Twitter after Tesla chief Elon Musk completed his takeover of the social media company on Friday. Elon Musk tweeted "the bird is freed" and "let the good times roll" before a tweet on announcing the setting up of the content moderation council on the social media platform.

Following Elon Musk's takeover, GM Motors Co said in a statement that it had temporarily halted paid ads on the social media platform as a "normal course of business".

The automaker said it was "engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership".

"Customer care interactions on Twitter will continue", it said.

Elon Musk completed his 44 billion dollar deal and reportedly sacked Twitter's chief executive and two other top bosses and then tweeted that the social media platform will form a moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints" and that "no major content decisions or account reinstatements" will be made before it meets.

Although, in a later tweet Elon Musk said that the company had "not yet" made any changes to its content moderation policies.

World+Biz

Elon Musk / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lesser Necklaced Laughingthrush. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Birds named Laughingthrush: 'They comment on everything that exists'

34m | Panorama
Nasif Tanjim. Illustration: TBS

What Musk’s Twitter takeover means for us

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fantastic momos and where to find them

5h | Food
The then British Civil Service officer Khan Bahadur Muhammad Fazlul Karim built the Haturia House in 1920. A virtual tour of the house is available on the website. Photo: Bengal Institute.

Tour de hidden heritages of Dhaka metro

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

17h | Videos
The history of salt

The history of salt

17h | Videos
Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

19h | Videos
Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question