Kobo launches Elipsa 2E to compete with Kindle Scribe

TBS Report
08 April, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 10:48 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Kobo is about to release its new 10.3-inch E Ink e-reader and writing device, the Kobo Elipsa 2E, which will retail for $399.99 in the US. This device will compete with the Kindle Scribe and Onyx Boox Nova Air C, and it will come with an upgraded stylus that allows users to write directly on ebook and document pages.

The Kobo Elipsa 2E appears to be a minor upgrade from its predecessor, the Kobo Elipsa. They both offer 10.3-inch glare-free displays with built-in technology to minimise blue light exposure, Bluetooth support, 32GB of storage, and the ability to convert handwriting to typed text. The Elipsa 2E can also integrate with cloud services for exporting notes, but the devices are not waterproof.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

However, the Elipsa 2E features an upgraded stylus that magnetically attaches to the device and is rechargeable. Additionally, annotations are now always visible, even if users change settings like font size or page layout. Other improvements include an easier-to-search built-in notebook feature and longer battery life that should last weeks.

The Kobo Elipsa 2E is also more eco-friendly than its predecessor and is made from over 85% recycled plastic, with 10% from ocean plastic. Kobo has also launched its own version of Amazon's Kindle Unlimited, called the Kobo Plus service, which grants members access to over a million ebooks and hundreds of thousands of audiobooks for $7.99 per month.

