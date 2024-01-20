Jet fuel made entirely from human waste

UK aviation company Firefly Green Fuels has successfully created jet fuel entirely from human sewage.

Led by CEO James Hygate, the company collaborated with chemists at a Gloucestershire lab to transform human faeces into a bio-kerosene that closely mirrors standard fossil jet fuel, reports the BBC.

Hygate emphasised the abundance of sewage as a low-value feedstock, stating, "We wanted to find a really low-value feedstock that was highly abundant. And of course poo is abundant."

Independent tests by international aviation regulators confirmed the bio-kerosene's similarity to conventional jet fuel, and its life cycle carbon impact was found to be 90% lower, according to examinations by Firefly's team in partnership with Cranfield University.

The innovative process converts human waste into "bio-crude," a substance that behaves chemically like traditional crude oil. This bio-crude undergoes fractional distillation, a process mimicking oil refineries, where it is heated, and gases are distilled at precise temperatures to obtain a clear liquid — the bio-kerosene.

Firefly's journey began two decades ago with Hygate's efforts to convert rapeseed oil into biodiesel. The company has since expanded its eco-friendly solutions, now venturing into the realm of green aviation fuels.

The bio-kerosene is currently undergoing independent testing at the German Aerospace Center and Washington State University, with further assessments planned at the UK SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuels) Clearing House. The UK Department of Transport has recognised the project's potential, awarding a £2 million research grant to it.

While acknowledging the limitations of current production capacity, Hygate envisions a future where sewage-based fuel plays a significant role in meeting sustainability mandates. He calculated that each person generates enough sewage annually to produce 4-5 litres of bio-jet fuel. Although this may seem small on an individual level, the CEO believes it's an exciting prospect, especially considering the legal mandate for a 10% sustainable aviation fuel requirement.

Sustainable aviation fuels, such as those derived from waste oils and non-fossil sources, have garnered attention for their potential to reduce carbon emissions by 80-90%. Despite environmental concerns urging reduced air travel, sewage-based fuel is seen as a pragmatic approach, given society's unavoidable production of human waste.

Firefly Green Fuels is now seeking funds to build a full-scale demonstrator factory in the UK. Hygate sees this innovation as a global opportunity, with potential applications in populous cities worldwide.