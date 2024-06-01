Japanese startup developing world's first drug to grow new teeth

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 08:00 am

The company plans to bring the drug to the market by 2030. Photo: DW
The company plans to bring the drug to the market by 2030. Photo: DW

A Japanese pharmaceutical startup Toregem Biopharma is on the brink of introducing a pioneering drug aimed at stimulating the growth of new teeth.

According to The Japan Times, a team behind this remarkable achievement, led by Toregem Biopharma and funded by Kyoto University, has been diligently working on this project for years. Their efforts have culminated in the creation of a drug that targets the inhibition of a protein responsible for suppressing tooth growth.

Futurism.com reports that patients will undergo antibody treatment to deactivate a protein called USAG-1, which is believed to prevent "tooth buds" from developing into either baby or permanent teeth.

Initial experiments conducted on mice in 2018 yielded promising results, with the drug successfully stimulating the growth of new teeth. Following the successful tests on mice, the team conducted additional experiments on ferrets.

Toregem Biopharma is set to start clinical trials on healthy adults by July 2024 to confirm the safety of the drug. This critical step marks a significant milestone in the journey towards making this treatment available to the public.

According to Katsu Takahashi, co-founder of Toregem Biopharma and head of dentistry and oral surgery at Kitano Hospital in Osaka, the potential impact of this drug extends beyond just filling gaps in smiles. Takahashi said, "Missing teeth in a child can affect the development of their jaw bone. We hope the drug will serve as a key to solving those problems."

Moreover, the startup plans to conduct a clinical trial in 2025 specifically targeting children aged 2 to 6 with anodontia, a condition where children are born without some or all permanent teeth. If successful, this could offer a much-needed solution for children facing such dental challenges.

There are also aspirations to extend the use of the drug to adults who have lost teeth due to cavities, potentially providing a non-invasive alternative to traditional dental procedures.

