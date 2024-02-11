iPhone 16 Pro Leaks: DSLR capabilities in the works, Apple preps foldable iPhone

Recent buzz surrounding the iPhone 16 Pro suggests Apple's ongoing pursuit to compete with professional DSLR cameras. Expanding upon the impressive photo and video capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro, the company appears steadfast in its commitment to enhancing the photography experience with its upcoming models.

A report from Bgr.com highlights rumours about significant upgrades expected for the iPhone 16 Pro's camera. Speculations suggest the inclusion of a periscope lens in both Pro models and the integration of Sony's latest two-layer system into the primary lens. This cutting-edge technology is anticipated to deliver better low-light photography performance and enhanced dynamic range.

One notable feature in the rumours is the speculated 48MP resolution sensor for the ultra-wide lens. Additionally, Apple is rumoured to be considering the introduction of a new Capture Button on the iPhone 16 Pro, possibly a capacitive button utilising the Taptic Engine to provide tactile feedback. Leaks indicate it may emulate DSLR functionality, enabling users to lock focus or exposure with a partial press and capture the photo with a full press.

If these rumours hold true, the iPhone 16 Pro could be a game changer in photography on smartphones, offering a compelling reason for photographers to opt for the iPhone over traditional cameras.

According to TechCrunch, Apple is also setting its sights on the foldable smartphone market as well, aiming to rival Samsung's dominance with the potential release of a foldable iPhone in the near future.

Following the recent launch of the Vision Pro headset, Apple's move into foldable technology suggests a strategic shift toward innovation in its product lineup.

While Samsung currently leads the foldable market, Apple's entry could reshape the landscape.

The proposed foldable iPhone is also rumoured to adopt a clamshell design, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Flip series, featuring an expansive eight-inch main display.