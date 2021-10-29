iPhone 13 officially launched in Bangladesh

Executive Machines Ltd has launched the latest flagship devices from Apple Inc, iPhone 13 series in Bangladesh.

Confirming the launching in a statement recently, Director of Executive Machines Abdul Matin, stated that Executive Machines Limited is an Apple authorised reseller and Apple authorised service provider of Bangladesh which has been introducing new gadgets from Apple since 2008.

The price of the iPhone 13 series ranges from Tk1,03,999 to Tk1,76,999, depending on the variants, reads a press release.

Customers can purchase the product on 24 months 0% EMI using credit cards from several banks.

According to Apple's policy, all customers will receive a one-year official replacement warranty.

In terms of features, the iPhone 13 series has been superior to its previous models.

Starting today, the iPhone 13 series will be available in the Executive Machines Ltd showroom.

Executive Machines Limited have their showrooms in the capital's Gulshan 2, Uttara, Bashundhara City and IDB Bhaban.