Instagram users face outages in some areas

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Users of Meta-owned photo-sharing social networking app Instagram have reported that they have been facing issues while using the app.

The popular social-networking app stopped working in some parts of the globe for many users across the world.

More than 6,500 reports have been found on downdetector.com

According to DownDetector the problems started at around 13:08GMT, reports Daily Mail.

Users have reported that their accounts have been suspended for "no apparent reason".

The cause behind the outage has not yet been identified.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.