Instagram rolls out paid badges for content creators in US

Instagram expanded the availability of paid badges, this time for live streaming, to all eligible creators in the USA.

The badges can be purchased from Instagram - ranging from $0.99 for one heart to $4.99 for three – with the revenue generated going back to the creator (after any fees).

Users over the age of 18 with more than 10,000 followers can apply to use the feature.

The company introduced Instagram Badges in May of last year.

In October, it expanded its availability to approximately 50,000 creators.

Badges represent a way for Instagram creators to earn money from their fans.

Instagram will sell them in increments of $1, $2 and $5.

The company recently said it wouldn't collect any fees on badges until at least 2023.

The feature is expected to help Instagram diversify its revenue beyond the advertising sales it depends on almost exclusively at the moment. More broadly, the badges could be the prelude to more perk-like monetization features making their way to the app in the future.