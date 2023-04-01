Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

01 April, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 10:13 am

With this feature, users can save a post in a dedicated space after sharing it with a friend, or a group of them

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Instagram has rolled out a feature called 'collaborative collections,' allowing people to share a post with a friend, or a group of them, and save it in a dedicated space.

"Friends who share together, stay together. You can now save content with friends through collaborative collections," announced Instagram in a tweet on Thursday.

Here's all you need to know about 'collaborative collection':

In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, the social network described collaborative features as a 'way for people to connect with friends over their shared interests by saving posts to a collaborative collection in their group chat, or a one-on-one DM (direct message).'

To use this feature, a user must find a post and like it. Then, they must tap the 'Save' icon, and click on 'Create new collaborative action.' Finally, they must give a name to the collection, and toggle 'on.'

According to TechCrunch, any member of the chat can add or remove a post from the collection; there is also an option with which users can add directly to a post shared in the chat.

For this, simply tap the bookmark icon that appears next to it, and then add it to a current collection, or create a new one and then add in it.

Until now, Instagram allowed people to save posts into private groupings for easier access. This was done through a feature called 'collections,' which was launched in April 2017.

