India's Reliance seeks repeat of phone success with $184 laptop

Tech

Reuters
03 October, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 07:34 pm

Related News

India's Reliance seeks repeat of phone success with $184 laptop

Reuters
03 October, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 07:34 pm
A man holds the Reliance&#039;s soon to be launched laptop called JioBook, kept on display at a stall of Jio at the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A man holds the Reliance's soon to be launched laptop called JioBook, kept on display at a stall of Jio at the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reliance Jio will soon launch a laptop priced at just 15,000 rupees ($184) - one of the cheapest on offer in India, aiming to replicate the success of its low-cost phone, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance is known for disrupting businesses with cut-throat price offerings. Jio, its telecoms unit, has been credited with upending the world's no. 2 mobile market with cheap 4G data plans and free voice services in 2016. Last year, it followed that up with its 4G JioPhone that costs $81.

The laptop, to be called JioBook, will be embedded with a 4G sim card. Available to customers such as schools and government institutes from this month, the laptop will likely go on sale to general consumers within the next three months, the sources said. As with the JioPhone, a 5G-enabled version is set to follow.

"This will be as big as JioPhone," one of the sources told Reuters.

The sources declined to be identified as the launch plans have not been made public. Jio, India's biggest telecom carrier with more than 420 million customers, did not respond to a request for comment.

The JioPhone has been India's top-selling smartphone priced under $100, accounting for a fifth of that market segment over the last three quarters, according to Counterpoint Research. The segment accounts for 9% of the country's smartphone sales.

JioBook will run on the JioOS operating system, the sources said, adding that some of Microsoft's apps will also be available. It will use Qualcomm chips based on technology from Arm Ltd, they added.

The laptop will compete with a limited number of offerings in that price range from Acer, Lenovo and Indian firm Lava.

But it could face some resistance in a country where laptops running Microsoft Windows dominate.

"Challenges for the adoption will be user awareness...Also non-Windows (operating system) is a letdown too," Counterpoint analyst Tarun Pathak said.

Currently, HP and Dell dominate laptop sales in India - a market of 14 million unit sales annually which could expand another 15% with the addition of JioBook, Pathak estimates.

The JioBook will be produced locally by contract manufacturer Flex with Jio aiming to sell "hundreds of thousands" of units by March, one of the sources said.

Jio, which is also pitching the laptop as an alternative to tablets for out-of-office corporate employees, raised around $22 billion from global investors such as KKR & Co Inc and Silver Lake in 2020.

World+Biz / South Asia

Jio Phone / Reliance JIO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

5h | Thoughts
More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

6h | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

10h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

1h | Videos
Wedding goods market turning around

Wedding goods market turning around

1h | Videos
Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

5h | Videos
Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets